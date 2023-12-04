Dune 2 is more of an action movie than Part One, teases Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two may have been delayed by nearly six months, but it looks like it will be more than worth the wait – director Denis Villeneuve has promised a sequel that's "more of an action movie" and "more muscular" than 2021's Part One.

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve says, as reported in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film , which hits shelves this week. "The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular."

To that end, the director and his Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser shot 100% of Dune: Part Two with IMAX cameras (in contrast to just 35-40% of Part One) – the only way to do justice to the film’s enormovision worm-riding sequences. "It was, by far, one of the most technically complex scenes I have done in my life," Villeneuve notes of Paul’s trailer-teased first ride.

Timothée Chalamet is back as chosen one and rebel leader Paul Atreides, alongside other returning cast members Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson. They're also joined by some new faces including Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1, 2024.

