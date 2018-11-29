Dress like a cowboy with Red Dead Redemption 2's official clothing line

Red Dead Redemption 2 is all about getting immersed in the world, and that doesn't have to stop at the screen. With the new Red Dead Redemption 2 collection from clothing retailer Barking Irons, you can bring your cowboy's aesthetic into the real world - though you may have to rob a bank to afford it all.

Barking Irons specializes in high-end, themed apparel, and per Rockstar's announcement , its Red Dead Redemption 2 collection features "exceptional quality and authentic, heritage materials and subtle nods to in-game designs." For instance, the collection's jackets and shirts bear the name of protagonist Arthur Morgan, and its duffel and saddle bags are Rockstar-branded. It all looks very nice, and these pieces definitely have prices to match. Here's everything in the collection (at the time of writing; Rockstar says more t-shirts are on the way):

Gunslinger jacket - $250

Denim shirt - $150

Everyday shirt - $120

Railroad shirt - $120

Union henley - $92

Saddle bag - $180

Tote bag - $75

Riding duffel bag - $325

Granted, that's a nice jacket, but $92 for a white henley? The materials are undoubtedly top-shelf stuff - including Japanese denim, waxed cotton and leather, and real cowhide - but some of the prices are a tad eye-watering. Then again, short of playing the game atop a real horse (with its head in a tree, obviously), this is probably the closest we'll get to a 4D Red Dead experience, and for some fans that may be worth the price. And I mean, wow, that is a really nice jacket.