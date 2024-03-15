Dragon's Dogma 2 director says "it's okay if you buy both" as it and release date rival Rise of the Ronin gear up for an RPG showdown

The director of Dragon's Dogma 2 has embraced its release date rival Rise of the Ronin by telling fans "it's okay if you buy both" next week.

Hideaki Itsuno - the director in question - has found himself in a Barbenheimer situation as not one, but two highly anticipated games are due on the same day as Dragon's Dogma 2. A week today we'll be spoilt for choice as the Capcom sequel, Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin, and Nintendo's Princess Peach: Showtime are all arriving on March 22. This means fans of all three will have to decide which one to play first.

On March 15, Itsuno acknowledged the sticky situation some fans will be in next week. Replying to someone who shared images of both Rise of the Ronin and Dragon's Dogma 2, the developer said: "It's okay if you buy both!" giving his blessing to the Team Ninja title and narrowly avoiding an RPG showdown.

It's okay if you buy both!March 15, 2024 See more

This interaction reminds me of another developer, Helldivers 2 director Johan Pilestedt, who recently also responded to a fan on Twitter who was comparing the new shooter to the Halo series. "Why compare?" the developer asked, "we need more compassion and union in the world, and less rivalry." Both of these responses prove that developers are more than happy to share the limelight.

That said, fans may need a little more time to come around. Earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West fans began to brace themselves as they discovered that the PC version of the Sony sequel is set to launch the day before the three titles mentioned above, on March 21. This mirrors what happened in 2021, when Elden Ring overshadowed the Horizon Zero Dawn follow-up as both released in the same week.