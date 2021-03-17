Dragon Quest 11 launches on Stadia with discounts across platforms

One of the best JRPGs of its generation, Dragon Quest 11, has launched on Google Stadia at a discounted price.

From now until March 30, you can snag Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for Stadia at 20% off its normal price. You can get the same deal on PS4 and Xbox One, but the discount only lasts until March 17 and March 22, respectively. Curiously, it doesn't seem that the Switch version has been discounted.

If you know me in real life, follow me on Twitter, or really, if you've interacted with me at all in the last couple of years and the topic of video games has come up, you've probably heard me recommend Dragon Quest 11. I reviewed the Definitive Edition when it launched on Switch in 2019 and I'm happy to see that bigger and better version come to other platforms. If I even convince a single person, perhaps someone who won't play a game unless it's on Stadia, to play Dragon Quest 11, I'll consider that a triumph.

The needlessly longwinded Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition includes new story sections for the main characters, a 16-bit retro mode, the brand new world of Tickington, both English and Japanese language options, an optional fully orchestrated soundtrack, a new photo mode, and loads more. Aside from the visuals, which are ever so slightly less great because this version was originally designed for Switch, the Definitive Edition is far-and-away the ideal way to play Dragon Quest 11.

