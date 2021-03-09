Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's final DLC introduces Future Trunks and Gohan this Summer

Bandai Namco has revealed that the final Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, titled The Warrior of Hope, is launching Early Summer. The reveal trailer previews a story that adapts the TV special Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks, in which Goku succumbs to the heart disease he suffers during the Android saga.

In the main Dragon Ball Z storyline, Trunks travels to the future to warn Goku and company of a heart virus threatening Goku's life, thereby saving him. But The History of Trunks special follows a separate timeline where Goku dies from the virus and leaves the Earth vulnerable when the androids arrive. Eventually, the androids manage to kill all of the main heroes except for Gohan. And because Piccolo dies, so does Earth's guardian Kami, making the Dragon Balls useless and erasing any chance of anyone being revived.

Pretty bleak picture, right? Well, I won't spoil anything in case you're experiencing the story for the first time in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but suffice to say, Gohan is Goku's son, and he's got Future Trunks to help him out as well.

If you haven't played Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot since launch, it's worth a revisit if you enjoyed the game enough. Two major expansions add substantial story content, boss fights, transformations, and a bunch more. Bandai Namco hasn't announced a specific release date for the third and final DLC, but expect it to arrive in the next few months.

