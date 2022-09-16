Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is getting a free new-gen upgrade and paid Bardock DLC

Over two years after launch, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is still set for further updates, with a second season pass and a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners on the way.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available as standalone releases or free upgrades for players who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One. There's no release date for this upgrade yet, but Bandai Namco's store page lists the new versions with a placeholder date in 2023.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will be coming to PS5™＆ Xbox Series X|S!Enjoy the enhanced graphics and 60fps, check out the comparison video! #DBZK

The game will run at 60 frames per second on the new-gen consoles, and you'll get some enhanced graphics features, as well. Bandai Namco hasn't detailed everything that's changing in the new-gen port, but the company has provided a quick comparison video. It's quite an impressive upgrade, with enhanced vegetation, improved water effects, and new, more detailed textures.

Alongside news of the new-gen upgrade, Bandai Namco has also announced that Season Pass 2 is coming for Kakarot. This will include three major pieces of DLC, starting with Bardock: Alone Against Fate. As the title suggests, this add-on will put you in the role of the father of Goku, defending the Saiyan homeworld against Frieza.

It's been over a year since the last Kakarot DLC, which introduced Future Trunks with the Trunks: The Warrior of Hope storyline. A fourth DLC pack for the game has been rumored for some time.

