New trailer for Dragon Ball anime show Daima showcases Goku's new villains

A brand new teaser for the upcoming Dragon Ball anime series has dropped, giving us a sneak peek at what villains Goku will face this season, and they look pretty formidable.

The Dragon Ball: Daima trailer opens up with a panoramic view of the new universe before introducing us to some rather scary beasts, from a big green dragon to a gang of purple soldiers. And of course, little Goku is there fighting them all, only after chomping down on a delicious-looking feast of course. Watch the full teaser below.

Created by Akira Toriyima, who is also responsible for character design, Dragon Ball: Daima follows our favorite Saiyan Goku and his friends who have been turned small for some unknown reason. To get back to their regular selves, the gang must head to an unexplored world and go against new villains to set things right. Returning characters alongside Goku include Vegeta, Bulma, Chi-Chi, Piccolo, Mr. Satan, Krillin, Android 18, her daughter Marron, Yamcha, Oolong, Puar, Supreme Kai, and Master Roshi.

The new anime series was announced late last year during New York Comic Con's Dragon Ball panel, along with the first trailer that looks back on the whole franchise starting with the original Dragon Ball in 1986, before introducing Dragon Ball: Daima which comes at the same time as Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary.

Dragon Ball Daima premieres Fall 2024.