Doom Eternal has reportedly generated over $450m

Doom Eternal has reportedly generated $450 million in revenue in the first nine months of its release.

According to the LinkedIn profile of a former id Software, the first-person shooter was a "major focus" for the studio, and while Bethesda had hinted that Doom Eternal was the franchise's biggest launch to date, this is the first time we've seen revenue figures attached to the claim.

That said, we can only take it with a bucket full of skeptical salt for now. While the id employee was self-described as a former "monetization designer" and product management lead, the LinkedIn profile is now no longer publicly accessible. Thankfully, the eagle-eyed folks at ResetEra were able to snip a screenshot of the $450m revenue claim before it was taken down.

Speaking on a recent id Software stream during his Director's Playthrough of Doom Eternal, Hugo Martin said that he's "thought about it" when asked about the possibility of a female Slayer protagonist in the Doom franchise. "I would really strive to have it impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that, actually," the game director continued.

Martin elaborated, saying that he'd rather the change impact gameplay instead of being a simple reskin for the existing Doom Slayer. "I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the Glory Kills and the weapons that she would have. The fighting style [would] certainly [be] all aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression" Martin said.

Right now for Doom Eternal, we're waiting on the forthcoming release of both The Ancient Gods: Part 2 DLC, as well as the next-gen upgrades for the game to the PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S . id's sequel will offer a free next-gen upgrade for anyone who already owns the game on current-gen platforms.