Don't worry, at least one of the Guardians has confirmed they’re back for Avengers 4 and Guardians 3

Avengers: Infinity War may have fractured the Guardians of the Galaxy beyond all repair, but it seems at least one of its members is coming back to the MCU straight away. So, there might just be a happy ending for the galaxy’s most lovable bunch of misfits after all. Spoilers for Infinity War to follow…

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, Dave Bautista has confirmed that Drax the Destroyer is returning in both Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Even if he’s so still that you won’t even know he’s there.

“I’m back for [Avengers 4], I’m gonna be in Guardians 3,” Bautista tells Collider. All that despite, y’know, the Infinity War writers telling all and sundry - including Buzzfeed - that each and every death was “real.” Of course, that was never going to happen with a multi-billion dollar franchise hanging in the balance now, was it?

We have the what, but we don’t quite have the how. Perhaps fearful of Marvel swooping in at any moment, Bautista played coy about how Drax is going to return from, lest we forget, his dust-bound fate at (literally) the hands of Thanos: “I don’t know how they bringing me back, but somehow I’m going to make it.”

In another interesting little tidbit, Bautista seems unsure on what the Avengers 4 ending is going to be insomuch as he thought he knew it (i.e. it was already filmed), but there’s going to be reshoots.

“I thought that I knew the ending to the second film but apparently we’re gonna go back and reshoot a bunch of stuff,” teases Bautista. Uh-oh. Are even more changes a-coming? At least we know one thing for sure: Drax, the low-key funniest character in the MCU, is back, baby.

Maybe we need to go back and digest the Avengers: Infinity War ending some more to see if there any resurrection-based clues?