Don't Starve: Newhome gets a brand new story-focused trailer

Don't Starve: Newhome has a brand new story-focused trailer.

Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for Don't Starve: Newhome, which sets up the story of the forthcoming mobile game. The trailer itself shows the original Don't Starve player character Wilson setting up a strange device, which then generates an equally strange portal which they can apparently pull other human characters through.

This trailer actually pretty neatly sets up the new twist on the previous Don't Starve games. Whereas before you were adventuring around either on your own or with one other player, this time up to four players can team up to survive together in Don't Starve: Newhome, and they'll be playing each of the characters we see getting sucked through the portal in the trailer just above.

We mentioned that Don't Starve: Newhome is a mobile game, and it's actually skipping out other platforms entirely. Unlike Don't Starve and Don't Starve Together, Newhome won't be launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, and will instead be releasing exclusively on mobile devices.

Right now though, we don't yet know when this release will actually be taking place. The description for the trailer mentions that Newhome is coming "soon," and it's worth mentioning that a closed beta for Newhome took place nearly a year ago in July 2020. In fact, Newhome just kicked off an early access period for Canadian players earlier this week, so perhaps it won't be too long until the final launch.

If you weren't already aware, Don't Starve: Newhome is also the first game in the series to not be solely developed by Klei Entertainment. This time around, Klei Entertainment is partnering with Shengqu Games for the new mobile-based release, and it's also being published by Tencent Games.

In short, Don't Starve: Newhome should be a great twist on the established survival gameplay of the original release. Game sessions should be a lot shorter, and easier to dip in and out of, hence the release on mobile devices. If you were a fan of Klei Entertainment's original take on the survival genre, then Newhome is definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

