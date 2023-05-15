David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite in new Doctor Who trailer

The latest trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary episodes sees David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite. Tennant is back as the Doctor (the Fourteenth this time) for the three specials, alongside Tate's Donna Noble.

"Why did this face come back? To say goodbye?" Donna asks in the trailer, which also features Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as Rose and Neil Patrick Harris as a mysterious character. There are some pretty worried glances throughout the clip, which looks like it will see Donna and the Doctor in big danger – indeed, it's been teased they'll face a "catastrophic event" in the upcoming three-parter.

The new teaser trailer also revealed all of the episode titles of the three specials as well. These are called: 'Special One: The Star Beast', 'Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder', and 'Special Three: The Giggle'.

Commenting on the titles, showrunner Russell T Davies says: "The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!"

The specials will air in November 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and Disney Plus around the rest of the world. Then over the Christmas period, we'll get our first episode of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. We've already had a glimpse at his new look, who the new companion is, and Jonathan Groff in his guest role too.

For what else to look forward to, here is our round-up of all the new TV shows on the way, too.