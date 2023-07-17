Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has revealed that Ncuti Gatwa's first season as The Doctor has wrapped.

Davies posted a photo on Instagram of himself and the crew – with the TARDIS in the background, naturally – at Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff.

The official Doctor Who account also shared a new glimpse at Gatwa's Time Lord, who has already proven to be a style icon before he's even made his full on-screen debut.

Gatwa, who plays the Fifteenth Doctor (David Tennant, confusingly, is back as Fourteen – more on that in a bit) seemingly confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone that he's going to be filming a second season in the near-future.

Tennant, meanwhile, will return as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of specials later this year, with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble also making a comeback. Gatwa, alongside new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), will take the reins full time in 2024 – the first season under the new BBC/Disney Plus umbrella.

"It's one of the reason I've come back – you can tell stories on a bigger scale," Davies told GQ of the show's increased budget on Disney Plus. "It's the same old problems, I still have to cut scenes because they're too expensive, and I still have to reduce the number of monsters, and things like that. But my imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually. It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

