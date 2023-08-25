Ncuti Gatwa’s first Doctor Who season could be in Spring 2024 – according to this accidental BBC reveal

BBC has seemingly leaked the release window for the new Doctor Who season starring the Fifteenth Doctor – before removing it.

The BBC’s Culture page – as spotted by Radio Times – featured a mention of Ncuti Gatwa’s standalone season arriving in Spring 2024.

While all trace of a release window has since been exterminated, one new piece of news remains: Gatwa’s Time Lord (and companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson) will fully debut in a Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Before then, a series of David Tennant-starring specials will air later this year. Catherine Tate’s companion Donna Noble will also return alongside ‘Fourteen’ (no, not Ten) in a trio of episodes. Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney are also set to appear in the 60th anniversary specials this November.

Gatwa’s first season as the Doctor wrapped filming in July, while the Sex Education star also revealed he’s going to come back for at least a second season. That’s music to our ears – especially with how cool the Doctor’s Swinging Sixties look is.

Doctor Who is also undergoing some big changes elsewhere. For the first time outside of the UK, the new journeys across time and space will be streaming on Disney Plus.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies teased the freedom of the increased budget in an interview with GQ UK.

"It's one of the reason I've come back – you can tell stories on a bigger scale," Davies said. "It's the same old problems, I still have to cut scenes because they're too expensive, and I still have to reduce the number of monsters, and things like that. But my imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually. It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

