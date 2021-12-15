Doctor Octopus is back, and she has a grudge against Ben Reilly's Spider-Man

No, that's not Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Liv Octavius/Doctor Octopus, that's Carolyn Trainer, the second comic book Doctor Octopus - and she's returning to Marvel Comics in 2022.

Trainer returns in March 16's Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3 to face off against Ben Reilly/Spider-Man in this untold tale from the '90s written by her co-creater JM Dematteis and drawn by David Baldeón.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3 cover (Image credit: Steve Skroce (Marvel Comics))

Carolyn Trainer was created in 1995's Amazing Spider-Man #405 by DeMatteis and Angel Medina as a replacement Doctor Octopus following the death of Otto Octavius during the ' Clone Saga .' Trainer was a doe-eyed student of Otto Octavius's, and his surprise death led her to pick up the mantle thanks to a set of four tentacles of her own - and even adding a force field to the Doctor Octopus formula. Years later, Trainer eventually helped in the resurrection of Otto Octavius, and took the name 'Lady Octopus'.

The aforementioned Liv Octavius from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse seems based somewhat on Carolyn Trainer, merging her with the idea of a gender-swapped Otto Octavius. Trainer herself appeared in the 2017 Spider-Man animated series, as well as this year's Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends cartoon.

As this new Ben Reilly: Spider-Man story is intended to be an 'untold tale' set during Ben Reilly's original stint as Spider-Man, Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3 apparently focuses on Trainer-as-Doctor Octopus still jealous over Ben Reilly's father/son style relationship with her own father, Seward Trainer.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3 (of 5) goes on sale on March 16. A collection of all five Ben Reilly: Spider-Man issues is scheduled for July 5.