The Division 2 free trial lets you earn rewards for Rainbow Six Siege too

The Division 2 free trial is now live, letting you try out the early game and even earn rewards for Rainbow Six Siege.

The new trial went live today across PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on Epic Games Store and Uplay on PC. Download the trial on your platform of choice and you can play the base game for up to eight hours, all while advancing your agent up to level eight in solo or online co-op.

The trial experience ends there, though if you choose to purchase The Division 2 you'll be able to pick up your progress right where you left off. Also keep in mind that any time you may have put into The Division 2 in previous free weekend events will already count toward that eight hour cap.

If you're a Rainbow Six Siege player, you'll also be able to earn The Division 2 set for Ela by playing in the free trial. The set kits her out with a full Division agent uniform, headgear, watch charm, and a weapon skin for the Scorpion EVO3 A1. If you already own The Division 2, you'll be awarded the Rainbow Six Siege set automatically.

The Division 2 got its biggest expansion yet with the Warlords of New York update last month, revisiting the city players fought to protect in the first game with four new zones. If you upgrade to The Division 2 Ultimate Edition you'll be able to roll right into New York when you're ready, otherwise it's a separate purchase for $30 on top of the base game.