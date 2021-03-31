District 9 director Blomkamp's horror Demonic out on August 20

Neill Blomkamp's next movie is a horror called Demonic, and thanks to a new deal we only have to wait until August 20 to see it in the US.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that IFC Midnight - home of horror movies like the heartbreaking Relic and the Alien-esque Sputnik - grabbed the US rights in a new deal.

Demonic is Blomkamp's first major movie since Chappie and was filmed during the pandemic. It tells the story of a family rift between mother and daughter (relatable) and the terrifying demons that are released as a result. Carly Pope, who also appeared in Blomkamp's Elysium and hilarious Cooking with Bill series, will star in Demonic along with Chris William Martin and Michael Rogers.

Previous reports from Deadline stated that Demonic was filmed with on-set COVID-19 protocols in British Columbia, Canada, during Summer 2020. The movie is said to feature a "strong sci-fi and VFX component in keeping with Blomkamp’s previous three movies."

Blomkamp has previously been tied to projects like RoboCop Returns and even an Alien movie, Alien: Awakening, but despite fan enthusiasm, these have fallen through.

Since Elysium Blomkamp has teased fans with the release of a number of short films through his Oats Studios project. He also confirmed earlier this year that a District 9 sequel is still in the works and currently being written.

District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming...February 26, 2021 See more

Until Demonic hits theaters in August, you can check out the best horror movies while you wait.