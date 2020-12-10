Disney Plus will add mature content, including Fox movies and FXX series, in international markets

Disney Plus is about to expand in a major way in international markets. The streaming service is adding mature content to its line-up, including multiple Fox movies and FXX shows. These include Alien, Terminator, Die Hard, Kingsman, Logan, Deadpool, Atlanta, Bob's Burgers, and much more.

Things won't be quite as simple as those movies just landing on Disney Plus, though. Disney announced that in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other markets, its mature content will be part of Disney's 'Star' brand, which will be integrated into Disney Plus. Star – which will not cost anything extra – will launch on February 23, 2021, and can be turned on and off with parental control. It is intended to be the sixth brand on Disney Plus, joining National Geographic, Pixar, Disney Studios, Marvel, and LucasFilm.

In the United States, that same mature content will not be coming to Disney Plus, but much of it remains a part of Hulu. Hulu – unlike Star – carries movies from other studios, while Star will remain Disney-only.

The announcement was made during a Disney investors' call, with company representatives also revealing that we can expect 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney animation, and Pixar series, plus 15 movies over the next "few years". Disney also revealed that Raya and the Last Dragon will be released on Disney Plus via Premiere Access simultaneously with its cinema release. That's a whole lot of content coming to the streaming service.

While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus available to watch right now.