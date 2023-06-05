Disney Plus could be removing more movies and shows as part of a new plan to cut costs.

Per a new SEC filing on May 26, The Walt Disney Company is continuing to review content because of its new "strategic change" and "as a result is removing certain content from its platforms" (H/T IGN).

Last month, Deadline reported that the likes of Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, and more would depart both Hulu and Disney Plus on May 26. Per the SEC filing, Disney has recorded a $1.5 billion impairment charge for the already-removed content and could gain up to $400 million more in removals.

"The Company currently expects that any such charges and payments related to licensed content would be meaningfully less than the impairment charges related to produced content," the filing reads. "In addition, the Company may terminate certain license agreements for the right to use content on its platforms, which would result in the removal of licensed content from its platforms."

This means we could see a brand new list of movies and shows leaving the streaming platform very soon.

Removal of content isn't the only change underway at Disney Plus: CEO Bob Iger announced last month that Hulu and Disney Plus will combine into one app by the end of 2023.

If you're having trouble filling out your watchlist, be sure to check out our lists of the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies. Then get a dose of Disney magic with our guide to new Disney movies.