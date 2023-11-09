Discord Nitro is free for newcomers for two weeks

Discord Nitro is going free for everyone for two weeks later this month.

Announced earlier this week, November 7, Discord is offering certain users two weeks of free usage of Discord Nitro later this month in November. Starting next week on November 13, anyone who hasn't been a Discord Nitro member in the last 30 days can get two free weeks of Discord Nitro.

Your Discord account also needs to be more than 30 days old to get in on the offer, so tough luck if you don't already have a profile, in other words. You also can't already be a Discord Nitro or Nitro Basic user in order to take advantage of the new offer.

If you're a little lost as to what Discord Nitro is, it offers up features like 'Super Reactions,' so if you've ever seen someone react in Discord with one of those huge emotes that goes outside the ordinary reaction window, you'll have access to that for two weeks.

There's even an Xbox-exclusive feature, which is a relatively recent addition. If you've got Discord Nitro, you can stream games from Xbox through Discord at a higher resolution and a frame rate than you would ordinarily. Keep in mind this is only open for Xbox Series X/S users, so last-gen players are left out in the cold. The same streaming feature isn't open for PS5 and PS4 players, for some reason.

It's $9.99 per month for Discord Nitro, and remember that this rate will kick in once your two free weeks are over. You'll have to do the old trick of canceling the free trial on the final day to get away with not paying.

Check out our full guide on how to set up Discord on PS5 and PS4 for a complete walkthrough on the integration.