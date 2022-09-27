Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares release time - here's when maintenance starts and ends

Diablo Immortal is getting its first major update this week called Forgotten Nightmares - here's when you'll be able to experience the new update.

As the Blizzard website (opens in new tab) reveals, the Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares update will launch over the next couple of days. Before going live, Diablo Immortal will undergo server maintenance for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe on September 27, between 5PM - 7PM PDT (that's 1AM - 3AM on September 28 for BST.)

For the Americas, it will take place on September 28 from 1AM - 3AM PDT. Rest assured, though, once the two-hour server maintenance is complete, players will be able to jump right into the Forgotten Nightmares update.

So what can Diablo Immortal players look forward to in the new update? As Blizzard explains, this will be "our largest [update] to date", meaning a lot of new content is coming to the game. Thankfully, in a new video (opens in new tab), Diablo Immortal's lead game designer Joe Grubb and associate game designer Stephen Stewar have broken down all the new things coming to the game soon.

According to the video, the update will feature the game's first new dungeon, the Silent Monastery. In this dungeon, players level 60 and above can get into parties of two to four and take on a brand new boss, Ancient Nightmare, in a multistage and environmental-changing battle. It will also introduce a new mechanic requiring players to light up their surroundings if they want any hope of seeing what's in front of them in this very dark dungeon.

Beyond this, we've also got some new items, a new battle pass (which begins September 29, at 3:00AM server time), a new limited-time event, some bug fixes, and much more. This might not be enough to please all Diablo Immortal players though as when this update was first announced, fans weren't entirely convinced.