Diablo Immortal's "first major update" plans leave fans unconvinced

Blizzard is launching Diablo Immortal's first sizeable post-launch update next week, though fans haven't been won over just yet.

Headlining the Forgotten Nightmares patch is a new Dungeon, called Silent Monastery, and Castle Cyrangar, which you can explore with a Warband party to gain powerful Ancestral Weapons. The new Season Five Battle Pass also arrives the following day, September 29.

Forgotten Nightmares arrives September 28. 🔥Silent Monastery🔥Set Items🔥Warband Updates📜 https://t.co/3TYIY9UcIK pic.twitter.com/hLE8mjE1ohSeptember 21, 2022 See more

However, Diablo Immortal players' response to the new update hasn't been overly optimistic. This is chiefly because a large part of this new update focuses on Warbands (groups of players that team up to tackle content), and it seems there are a fair few fans out there who don't want to deal with them.

The Diablo Immortal subreddit, for example, contains plenty of examples (opens in new tab) of players who don't want to engage with the feature (opens in new tab). The Warband changes, which take up a fair amount of the blog post shared in the tweet above, are undoubtedly a big feature of the new update.

Other Diablo Immortal players are debating how sizeable the first major post-launch patch is. Some call it "mid (opens in new tab)" sized, while others argue whether it qualifies as a major update. There's just under a week until Diablo Immortal's new update launches, but it's clear the player base already has issues with this new update.

Recently, Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal players in 'orb debt' wouldn't be banned from the game.