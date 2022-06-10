How to beat the Diablo Immortal Ancient Nightmare zone event

The Diablo Immortal Ancient Nightmare zone event is a huge boss battle where dozens of players can try to beat a creature called the Ancient Nightmare, a powerful foe who uses a massive shield to protect itself. To break the shield and kill the Ancient Nightmare, players have to trigger special altars to damage the shield significantly, and they can speed up this process a lot if they go and fight the Lord Martanos boss to the North first. These are the very simple basics, but we'll explain in more detail how it all works and how you beat the Ancient Nightmare in Diablo Immortal below.

How to find and beat the Ancient Nightmare in Diablo Immortal (Image: © Blizzard Entertainment/BlizzPlanet) The Ancient Nightmare in Diablo Immortal can be found and killed by doing the following: 1. Beat the story campaign, reach level 60, and unlock the new difficulty tiers. 2. Make sure you're at a difficulty of at least Hell 1. 3. Travel to Mount Zavain and head to Lord Martanos' location in the North. 4. You can trigger the boss fight with Martanos every 30 minutes. 5. Kill Martanos a few times and pick up the Zakarum Sigils he drops. 6. Head to the Misty Valley in central Mount Zavain when the Zone Event is scheduled. 7. Working with other players, find the wandering Ancient Nightmare in that area. 8. Attacking the Nightmare will do small damage to its shield. 9. When it's close to an Altar, interact with the Altar to do major shield damage. 10. Altars are on a timer, but can be reset and empowered by using Zakarum Sigils. 11. When the Nightmare's shield is broken, everybody should collectively attack it. 12. Stay at range and mobile to eventually beat this powerful boss. Clearly this is a complex encounter, though arguably all the complexity comes in finding new advantages over standard combat. It's technically possible to beat the Nightmare without using the Sigils or Altars, but we wouldn't recommend it unless there's hundreds of players at work helping out. Farming the Sigils might be repetitive, but it gives you a fighting chance.

Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Learn how to play the Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery and what it takes to win here!

As you can see on the edited map above (with thanks to BlizzPlanet for supplying the base maps themselves), we've marked Martanos' and the Nightmare's respective locations. Martanos is always in the same spot, but the Nightmare wanders around in the circle marked, so while it's incredibly visually obvious - thirty feet of shadowy bipedal horror - you might need to search around before you see it.

The amount of Sigils you need to take off Martanos is to taste, and depends on how many players end up showing up to battle the Nightmare (the more, the better). We recommend getting at least three of them just to be certain, and not actually using them until you're sure there's a sufficiently large crowd with which to take on the Nightmare properly. It's also a time where certain Diablo Immortal classes shine over others; as ranged fighters will have it easier over those the close-quarters warriors who the Nightmare can more effectively step on.

Ancient Nightmare event schedule and spawn time

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Ancient Nightmare zone event, at time of writing, has a schedule that triggers on Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:00 PM, 8:30 PM, and 10:00 PM (based on server time, not your own). That being said, we have seen some people claiming that for them the event triggers every day, every two hours between 8:00 AM and 12:00 AM.

It's actually fairly easy to sort out for yourself - head to Mount Zavain, and if the Nightmare is going to appear any time that day, a countdown timer will automatically be present in the top-left hand corner of the screen. If it's not there, there either won't be Nightmare in your server that day, or you haven't fulfilled the conditions for spawning it mentioned at the top of the article.

Ancient Nightmare Rewards

Like all major bosses, the Ancient Nightmare drops an assortment of random loot, but can be relied upon to drop Enchanted Dust, as well as Nilfur's Precision, a special Vessel for the Legacy of the Horadrim shrine that provides the player with a bonus to armor protection.

Diablo Immortal combat rating | Diablo Immortal Hilts | Diablo Immortal Hidden Lairs | Diablo Immortal server transfer