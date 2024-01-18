Diablo 4's Season of the Construct companions will be just as powerful as you are, regardless of how broken your build is

In what sounds like a chaotic move, Diablo 4's upcoming robotic companion will have the player character's own attributes and statistics.

In Diablo 4 Season 3, you'll have a lovely robotic companion called the Seneschal, which you'll be able to upgrade and adjust to compliment your own playstyle. Amazingly, Diablo 4 class designer Sean White has revealed in the tweet below that the Seneschal will copy the player's own attributes and statistics, so whether you're running a massive crit build or going hyper tanky, your Seneschal will follow suit.

To clarify, yes! Your Seneschal Construct companion will scale 1:1 with your own stats. Your attack rating is it's attack rating. Your crit is it's crit, etc. Have at it!January 17, 2024 See more

The whole thing sounds absolutely ripe for over-the-top, billion-damage builds, and I can't wait to see what players can do with the robot companion. However, White also added in another tweet that the Seneschal won't copy over the player's passive abilities. So if your attack has a chance to summon a fireball, the Seneschal won't be in with a chance to do the same thing.

That's probably a good thing, to be brutally honest. I can see the Seneschal's attributes and abilities getting out of hand very quickly once Season of the Construct launches later this month - so much so that it wouldn't be surprising one bit if Blizzard steps in after launch and makes some adjustments to the Season 3 companion.

White's reveal has gone down pretty well with Diablo 4 veterans. "That’s a huge addition. This will easily make a lot of non viable builds way more viable," one Twitter user writes.

Despite this, lots of players are apparently still sore over the Necromancer's minions. Over on Reddit, you'll find plenty of comments wishing for this copycat ability with the Necromancer's minions, for what many deem to be a very underpowered class right now. There's no indication that Blizzard plans on making any adjustments to the class right now.

Diablo 4 Season 3: Season of the Construct launches later this month on January 23, and brings with it the formidable Seneschal. You can check out our huge Diablo 4 Season 3 interview with leads like White for a deeper dive into what's going on with the new season.

Additionally, White also revealed to us that the Diablo 4 Seneschal is inspired by a lot of the RPGs he personally plays - some of which go big on player expression.