Diablo 4's new grind-heavy endgame content that was supposed to be truly challenging is getting a hotfix to address the RPG community’s frustrations

By Hirun Cryer
published

The fixes should be deployed this week

Diablo 4
Diablo 4's infamous new Abattoir of Zir event is primed for changes, thanks to developers listening to feedback.

Earlier this week, the Abattoir of Zir event went live as a brand new endgame activity for the ongoing Season 2, billed as a super-hard event for only the most experienced Diablo 4 players. However, it's proved to be more frustrating than enjoyable, as players have decried the time required to get everything out of the event, as well as wild difficulty spikes.

Now, Blizzard developers have shown they're listening to the feedback. In the tweet below, Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher acknowledged the feedback, adding that the devs "have some changes in the works" for the Abattoir of Zir, and are aiming to release a hotfix before the current week is out.

Fletcher stops short of addressing what will actually be changed by the hotfix, though. Players have been complaining that it would theoretically take upwards of 300 hours to reap all the rewards from the Abattoir of Zir, which is a monumental task for even the most seasoned players, and have also been frustrated over the event being a time sink rather than an actual challenge.

This is all in tandem with Blizzard accidentally nerfing basically every Diablo 4 player. It turns out the Paragon Glyphs haven't been levelling up correctly, so Blizzard knocked players back multiple levels, effectively reducing their character's power in the face of endgame events like the Abattoir of Zir. A fix is out for the issue on PC, but we're still awaiting a remedy for console players.

