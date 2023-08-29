Diablo 4's biggest Platinum bundles don't always save you money

It turns out that Diablo 4's in-game bundle deals aren't actually always deals.

If you shelled out, say, $113.49 Canadian Dollars in Diablo 4 for its Platinum premium currency, you'd probably expect a pretty sweet return for your investment. Sadly, you'd be mistaken, as the player below attests to, because it would actually be cheaper for you to purchase two lots of 5,700 Platinum at $64.99CAD and one lot of 200 Platinum at $2.99CAD.

Doing this method of purchasing the three individual bundles instead of the one huge one would save you just under one Canadian Dollar. Now admittedly that's not a huge saving, but on the point of principle, it's not a great indictment of Blizzard's math skills.

"It's cheaper to not buy any at all," reads the top-rated comment underneath the Reddit post. Yes, there's no arguing that it is cheaper not to spend a single dime on Diablo 4's Platinum currency, but that doesn't really change the fact that this deal from Blizzard is fundamentally flawed.

Another comment points out how Diablo 4's developers probably hate this just as much as its players do. It's not as if a level designer or sound technician has any say in how these bundles and premium currencies work, but sadly they're all at the mercy of the business model that people above them employ.

In fact, one lead Diablo 4 dev addressed Season 1 criticisms in a new interview with GamesRadar+, saying that while they felt like they were doing the "right things," there were clearly communication issues. Blizzard is putting a lot of effort into better communication and expectation management going forward, they said, which could begin with Diablo 4 Season 2 later this year on October 17.

Diablo 4 is also easing the grind with five days of extra gold, as well as bonus XP, which should go down a treat for players.