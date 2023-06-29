Diablo 4 Necromancer corpse explosions have finally been fixed so you can actually see the game

Blizzard has quietly fixed one of the most annoying issues in Diablo 4, allowing everyone to finally see through the corpse explosions left by Necromancers.

Many of the best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds involve Corpse Explosion, an ability that lets the class, well, explode corpses to deal damage to enemies. Through a chain of upgrades, you can also get to Blighted Corpse Explosion, which causes corpses to release a "vile miasma" that deals damage over time instead of just exploding.

Unfortunately, that miasma also had the consequence of completely obscuring the screen, frustrating Necromancer players with a Blighted Corpse build and anyone who was unlucky enough to be playing near them. Diablo 4 community manager Adam Fletcher noted weeks ago that a fix was coming, but the timing on that update had never been made clear.

But the fix did go live as part of Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 earlier this week - it was just never included in the patch notes. The closest thing we got was a line about "various stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms." As Fletcher says, "it was just lumped under visual improvements but should have been its own line for sure. Our bad on that one."

Regardless of how well the change was documented, fans are celebrating the fix, as Icy Veins notes. Necromancer players no longer have to feel quite so self-conscious about their build choices.

We'll find out the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date sometime next week - the devs had previously only set a vague mid-to-late July window.