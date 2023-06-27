Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 brings the heavily anticipated Nightmare Dungeon XP buffs

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 is here, and it marks an earlier-than-expected arrival for the awaited buffs to Nightmare Dungeon XP.

The patch notes confirm that Blizzard has "significantly increased the experience awarded for completing Nightmare Dungeons" and "significantly increased the experience gained from killing monsters in Nightmare Dungeons." On top of that, "players can now teleport to their Nightmare Dungeon directly through the map." That's on top of experience bonuses for opening Helltide chests and completing Whispers.

This is all part of a previously-announced effort to make Nightmare Dungeons the most lucrative way to grind XP in the late game, as they were intended. The devs said at the time that their goal was to make Nightmare Dungeons "more efficient to do than side dungeons, because they're designed to be more replayable." Besides the XP buffs, the new teleport option will save you from spending time running back and forth between dungeons, boosting your potential XP per hour even further.

The surprise here is that the update landed so soon. The devs previously said that this update would land sometime before the start of season one, which begins in mid-to-late July. We're still well before that target date.

You can read the full patch notes over on the official site, but the most notable other thing is that all the classes have had some minor adjustments, particularly toward improving the power of basic skills in combat.

Season one is coming up soon, so check out our guide to the Diablo 4 Battle Pass for all the details.