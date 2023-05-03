Diablo 4 devs will talk seasons, cosmetics, and "the completely optional Battle Pass" in a livestream next week

Blizzard is giving us a verbal peak behind the curtains of Diablo 4's seasonal content, cosmetics, and battle pass in a livestream next week.

The studio revealed the details of the next Diablo 4 developer stream in a blog (opens in new tab), writing, "On June 6, Diablo IV will launch, and your quest to combat the darkness suffocating Sanctuary begins. Thwarting Lilith’s diabolical plan is imperative for the survival of humanity, but what can you expect to experience once the curtain closes on the Main Questline and Seasons begin?"

The stream will be hosted by franchise boss Rod Fergusson, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, product management director Kegan Clark, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher. It'll start on Wednesday, May 10 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST, and it's unclear how long it'll last. You can tune in at Diablo's official Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) channels.

Just two days after the next livestream, a new Diablo 4 beta will kick off and last the entire Mother's Day weekend. The "server slam" once again invites everyone to give the Diablo 4 servers one more stress test before the sequel's June 6 launch. And like previous betas, it'll give players the chance to earn various rewards by reaching milestones during the beta period, as well as check out all of the Diablo 4 beta changes implemented so far. Beta progress won't carry over from prior tests, so all players will start from scratch at level 1.

ICYMI: An official Diablo lore historian once had to hand-transcribe "all of the words" spoken in the first two games because Blizzard hadn't kept track of them.