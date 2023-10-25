Diablo 4 dataminers uncover evidence of the first expansion focusing on Mephisto

Dataminers have found details on what could be Diablo 4's first expansion.

Blizzard previously promised multiple years' worth of expansions for its hellish hack-n-slasher, and while the publisher has been tight-lipped about what's next, dataminers have dug into the game's technical alpha 2.0 build that was uploaded for testing purposes. The upcoming expansion may be called Lord of Hatred, according to a report from the YouTube channel YbuBaKa. (Good spot, WccfTech.)

Lord of Hatred supposedly carries the baton from the main game's ending and focuses on the demon Mephisto, brother to Diablo and Bhaal. The report also claims that the expansion takes place in the Kurast region and adds more or less what you'd expect: more raids, more quests, more loot. Other details point to a new class called Spiritborn, and something called the Mercenary system, which might let players recruit NPCs with dedicated skill trees.

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt since plans could always change in development, or some details might instead refer to upcoming Season 3 additions. Regardless, franchise manager Rod Fergusson recently mentioned that "annual expansions" were on the table, so an announcement for Lord of Hatred could come sooner rather than later.

Diablo 4 is currently knee-deep in its second season, Season of Blood, which added vampiric powers, improved mounts, and faster loot drops. The fancy newness wasn't enough to appease Steam user reviews when the game finally hit the storefront, though.

In more exciting news from hell, Diablo sleuths are getting close to finding the game's secret cow level.