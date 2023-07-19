Blizzard promises "many years" of Diablo 4 story content through expansions

Diablo 4 will be getting story content, in the form of expansions, for "many years", Activision has revealed.

On July 19, Activision released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, and in it revealed Blizzard's future plans for the recently launched Diablo 4. In the Blizzard section of the results, Activision writes: "The launch of Diablo IV marks the start of a live service plan designed to deeply engage the Diablo community and create opportunities for continued player investment."

The results continue: "Blizzard's teams are also making strong progress on expansions that will deliver major new features and continue the game's acclaimed narrative for many years to come." The report also reminds us that Diablo 4 season 1 Season of the Malignant is approaching, launching on July 20, 2023.

Interestingly enough, there was also another bit of Diablo insight in the financial results. Activision also revealed that after the launch of Diablo 4, Blizzard saw "increased engagement" with last year's entry in the series, Diablo Immortal. According to the report, monthly net bookings for the mobile and PC title reached "the highest level since January" - fans were clearly in the mood for Diablo last month.

Elsewhere this week, Blizzard rolled out the Diablo 4 1.1.0 patch which featured buffs to underutilized skills, nerfs to some of the game's most popular builds, and a major shift for World Tiers. This update comes just before the launch of Diablo 4 season 1, and clearly, Blizzard had a lot to say about its MMORPG as the patch notes managed to total close to 7,000 words .