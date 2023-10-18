After Season 2, Diablo 4 finally has good mounts: "The horse is really good now, can't believe I am saying this"

Despite a solid launch, Diablo 4 has had a bit of a rough period of growth in the months after, and recent seasonal events and gameplay tweaks also didn't go over well with the community. But now, the developers at Blizzard are taking steps to address long-time issues with the game following the launch of the newest seasonal event, the Season of Blood.

In a Blizzard community blog post focused on the most recent patch, Blizzard explains that one of the game's most unusual quirks involving player mounts has finally been addressed - and fans of D4 are already praising the update.

For some background, Diablo 4's horse mounts are a core part of exploration and traversal in the game. However, many players on PC noted that speed and overall responsiveness felt a bit off ever since the game's launch. As it turned out, mount speeds were tied to the positioning of the player's cursor on the screen - the further it was from the horse, the faster and more responsive it was. This odd quirk, of course, led to awkward moments where PC players struggled to maneuver their horse and pick up speed.

The recent patch notes breakdown the list of changes for horses, among other things. Now, players on PC will no longer need to adjust their mouse curser to maintain desired speeds, using the spurs will not only break through barricades, but the timing of speed boosts has also increased by 50%, mounts have better path-finding to better jump over gaps, and mount combat skill cooldowns have been reduced to just 3three seconds.

This only scratches the surface of the update, which also includes tweaks to stash management, nightmare dungeon updates, and enchanted items updates. So far though, the tweak that has most D4 fans talking is the horse update. On the Diablo 4 subreddit, many players have been pleased with the new update so far, with one expressing that the "horse is really good now. Can't believe I am saying this."



For now, Diablo 4 has been making some strides in better tuning the game for its community of players. Despite the swath of criticisms from the fans, it still manages to be one of the most played games online, and even reached the top five of Steam best-sellers this week following its debut on the platform.

