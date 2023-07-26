Diablo 4 bug makes a money-saving reward actually cost you way more gold

A Diablo 4 bug is making Legendary items more expensive to re-roll at vendors.

As evidenced by the clip below, the streamer in question demonstrates how a bug is ruining re-rolls for certain items. A Legendary item they're going to re-roll originally costs 7 million gold, but when they put points into the Urn of Bargaining Season Blessing, the price of re-rolling the item at the vendor suddenly jumps up to above 8 million gold.

You must know this! Found a big bug with Diablo 4 Seasonal Blessings that is costing you a lot of gold! pic.twitter.com/SesgxGYLZ6July 26, 2023

"Boys, you don't want this! You don't want this!" the streamer cries out in frustration. Honestly, we're right there with them - who wants re-rolling Legendary items to cost even more of your hard-earned gold? The Urn of Bargaining was meant to save you more gold when splashing out at vendors, and it's doing the literal opposite.

Elsewhere though, sleuthing Reddit users have managed to deduce that the bug only affects Legendary items, and not Rare-tier items. We can't work out if this is a stroke of luck - there are more Rare than Legendary items in Diablo 4 after all, but are you more likely to bother re-rolling Legendary items instead of their lowlier counterparts?

This is just the latest thing Diablo 4 players have to be displeased about after the disappointing start to Season 1 earlier this month. Players really aren't pleased about the amount of Platinum that the Battle Pass pays out, since it isn't even enough of the microtransaction currency to purchase the next Diablo 4 Battle Pass after Season 1 is said and done.

