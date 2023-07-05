Diablo 4 bug lets all classes get the Sorcerer experience and instantly fall over dead for no reason

You can play pretty much any Diablo 4 class as a glass cannon if you really put your mind to it, but none are as brittle as the Sorcerer. Diablo 4's resident elemental caster has quickly become infamous among players for its tendency to die to so much as a mean look from a high-level boss. But thanks to an amusing animation bug, all classes can live a day in the life of a Sorcerer by instantly dying to absolutely nothing.

Reddit user Krohdo recently experienced and shared this bug while running around what looks like the Dry Steppes with their Rogue. They mosey past some corpses, come to a complete stop with no visible threats around, and then unceremoniously fall over dead in the blink of an eye. And really, that's what it's like playing Sorcerer most of the time. By all accounts you'll appear completely safe and totally in control of whatever horde or boss you're fighting, only for an errant gust of wind to break through your thaumaturgic defenses and do you in.

I'm with Krohdo on this one: this is probably the best Diablo 4 animation bug I've seen. It's not the first time it's come up, either. Another player ran into the same so-called 'play dead' bug a few weeks ago and found their character unable to stand up. There's also a clip of the animation hidden in the depths of YouTube. It's not an emote that I can find, so I'd love to know what causes it or if there's a way to replicate this, because the way your character just deflates is amazing.