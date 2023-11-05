Diablo 4 Aspects will be organised within the Codex of Power… eventually

At the recent Diablo 4 campfire chat , spokespersons for the game have taken some time to go through a few planned updates for the game. Aside from a few exciting class changes and improvements to elemental resistances, as well as big changes to the game's Uniques, it looks like Blizzard have even been listening when it comes to organising Aspects with the Codex of Power.

For months, players have been asking to upgrade the Codex so Aspects can be added there, rather than having their inventory overflowing with the things. Thankfully the devs are now looking to grant players the ability to use the Codex to organise Aspects, though the details are still a little vague.

"We wanted to improve the whole foundation of the game, from the ground up, as much as we could," they say. Inventory management is a giant part of the game, and being able to stash Aspects somewhere all together (in the most logical place for them) is something that's going to improve the game's quality of life tenfold.

As commenters on one Diablo subreddit campfire summary post note, "I've been hoping they'd do this since the game came out lol. It just makes too much bloody sense to use the thing MEANT TO SORT ASPECTS to hold them instead of letting them all overflow your inventory and trainwreck your stash." That's TheoriesOfEverything's two-cents in the comments section, anyway.

Though the devs didn't mention exactly how the rolls will work (whether it will contain the lowest, max, or latest added aspect rolls), people in the comments guess it probably just works by clicking "an aspect and you have all your codexed options plus the minimum roll if you can get it from a dungeon. Though I'm sure they'll come up with a more complex way and slowly work to the logical way."

Sadly this feature won't be available until some time after Season 3, but at least we can say it's something that's being worked on.