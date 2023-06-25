Diablo 4 and other Blizzard games are "experiencing a DDoS attack"

A DDoS attack is making it difficult for Diablo 4 players and fans of other Blizzard games to connect online.

"We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts," Blizzard explained via notices published on its social media channels.

In a subsequent tweet added two hours later, Blizzard added: "We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games."

[#Bnet] We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games.June 25, 2023 See more

Right now, it seems the issue is affecting most games in Blizzard's portfolio, as well as Battle.net and in-game stores, too. Despite sharing an update, Blizzard stopped short of detailing when it hopes the issue will be resolved, and the connectivity issues still persist at the time of writing.

Did you know that the voice of Lorath can also be heard in Final Fantasy 16 ? That's right: the voice of Ralph Ineson may be instantly recognizable for some – especially fans of the UK cult series The Office – but even Ineson himself has been surprised by the response to two of his most iconic video game characters to date.

Ineson says that he started work on both games "three years ago" but had no idea they'd been releasing within weeks of each other.

Blizzard's latest hotfix for Diablo 4 means Druids can no longer find Barbarian weapons in their drops. As detailed in yesterday's hotfix update, Blizzard says the Barbarian Unique weapons Overkill, Hellhammer, and Ancient’s Oath will no longer drop for Druid players .

This means that going forward, you'll still be able to use these weapons if you already have them equipped before the hotfix, but if they're not equipped, "you will not be able to re-equip them".

Diablo 4 is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S. We gave it a notable 5 out of 5 stars in the GamesRadar+ Diablo 4 review , calling it "a diabolical assault on the senses".