Diablo 3 Season 27 release time - Light’s Calling starts soon

The Diablo 3 season 27 release time is nearly here, which means you’re about to get oodles of new content to freshen up the gameplay loop of bopping demons for loot.

Blizzard has laid out what’s ahead for the action-RPG in a new blog post (opens in new tab), from new seasonal content to the latest balance patch. While the latter is already out, you’ll have to wait for Light’s Calling a wee bit longer.

The unlock time differs depending on where you are in the world, too, though we’ll lay that all out for you. The Diablo 3 Season 27 release time is 5pm PT / 8pm ET, though European and UK players are technically getting the update earlier at 5pm CEST / 4pm BST.

The theme of Diablo 3’s next season is Light’s Calling, which leads to some swanky new powers. You’re getting a new consumable item called Angelic Crucibles that can be used to infuse any equippable legendary item with one of three class-specific powers at random.

“We wanted to use Angelic Crucibles to lean into the expertise of each class, further exemplifying its respective prowess, but through a nuanced lens,” Blizzard says. “The High Heavens are home to ethereal splendour, bursting with boundless radiance—we wanted to provide players with a taste of untainted power as doled out from Heaven itself.”

Elsewhere, you’ve got returning cosmetics from Season 15 like a demonic pupper, new quests that reward stash tabs, and more class sets for completing certain chapters in the Season Journey.

Conquests are being shaken up, too, with the return of Sprinter / Speed Racer, which tasks you with completing all of Diablo 3’s campaign from Act I to Act V at level 70 in under one hour. For everything else, including the recent balance changes, check out the link above.

