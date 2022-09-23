Detective Pikachu 2 "nearing release", according to Pokemon staffer's LinkedIn

The Detective Pikachu sequel is apparently "nearing release," according to one developer's LinkedIn profile.

As first picked up on by FamiBoards (opens in new tab) earlier this week, one developer at The Pokemon Company might've shed new light on plans for Detective Pikachu 2. This developer's 'Experience' section of their LinkedIn profile reveals that one project they worked on, namely Detective Pikachu 2, is "nearing release."

This is the first we've heard of Detective Pikachu 2 in a long while. Earlier this year in February, collaborating developer Creatures revealed that they were still working on the game, with it being in active development, via a section on its website.

This simple admission was newsworthy because we hadn't heard anything about Detective Pikachu 2 in the three years prior. After announcing the sequel in 2019, both The Pokemon Company and Creatures have gone completely silent on the sequel, never mentioning it in countless Pokemon Presents showcases since then.

Considering this, it'd be easy to see why fans naturally assumed the sequel had been cancelled. We're still at a loss for when Detective Pikachu 2 could be launching, but here's hoping it is "nearing release."

