Destiny 2: Shadowkeep pre-load is now available on all platforms

It's the night before Shadowkeep, and all 'round the globe, Guardians of all classes are rushing to pre-load. Yes, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep pre-load is now available on PS4 and Xbox One. PC players have been able to pre-load through Steam for several days, as Destiny has officially left Battle.net. If for some reason you haven't finished your Destiny 2 Steam transfer yet, we've got a simple step-by-step guide to help you on your way.

If you plan on playing the new expansion first-thing tomorrow, October 1, then you'll want to get your download going now as well. And you may as well, because Destiny 2 is going to be down until reset tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Depending on how full your system is, you might have to clear some space too, as Shadowkeep pushes Destiny 2's footprint to nearly 100GB. If you're planning to change platforms or play on multiple platforms, now's the best time to set up your Destiny 2 cross save profile as well.

What better way to christen the pre-loading than with a look back at the latest Shadowkeep details. Bungie's Year 3 ViDoc gave us a good idea of what to expect from future seasons and storylines going into 2020, and the Shadowkeep launch trailer reminded us of all the new content coming in the expansion through a raucous montage of good old-fashioned alien-smashin'. Finally, there's the full Shadowkeep and Season of the Undying roadmap , which lays out six weeks of regular updates and new content, including the first raid challenge and the Vex Offensive finale. It looks like promising stuff, and we're eager to get after it.