Destiny 2 Season of the Wish solves a mystery its MMO community has been working on for 5 years

Destiny 2 is finally answering a mystery lingering since the Forsaken expansion ushered in The Last Wish raid over five years ago.

We're currently nearing the end of The Season of the Witch, which sees us aid Eris Morn. The big finale involves a community puzzle that's eventually thrown up a big ol' tease that we're finally finding out what the 15th and final wish is all about, leading into Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Players who completed the puzzle have been treated to a cutscene where your Guardian reveals what solving the Imbaru Engine puzzle's final parts brings – a discovery that Savathun's wings contain the final wish for something we were initially introduced to five years back.

What does the wish actually do, then? Well, you'll have to wait. Season of the Wish arrives November 28, and with it, the answers of something fans have been racking their noggins over for years. As far as incentives go to pick the space MMO up, it's a good one.

As much as Destiny 2 fans love a good community mystery, though, it's not all been rosy of late. The Final Shape expansion has reportedly been delayed amid a raft of Bungie layoffs, with the developer then going on to say, "We know we have lost a lot of your trust" following a lackluster Lightfall expansion.

A lovely wee community mystery may brighten the place up, but the road to better sentiment among the community is a long one.

