Destiny 2 Heir Apparent guide: How to complete Class Act and get Heir Apparent

The Destiny 2 Heir Apparent Exotic was released alongside the inaugural Guardian Games, and as expected, acquiring it requires some Guardian-grade athleticism. The thing is, Heir Apparent doesn't have an Exotic quest, per se. Instead, it's tied to one of the Triumphs for the 2020 Guardian Games. It's kind of like acquiring Ritual Weapons but with some Guardian Games thrown in, so we've prepared a guide explaining exactly what you need to do to get Heir Apparent.

To unlock Heir Apparent, you have to complete the Class Act Triumph, which can be found in the Events section of the Seasonal Triumphs. This Triumph requires you to complete seven other Guardian Games 2020 Triumphs. Apart from Class Act, there are 11 Guardian Games Triumphs available. Once you complete seven of these, you can claim Class Act and purchase Heir Apparent from Eva Levante in the Tower.

How to complete the Class Act Triumph

The question, then, is what Triumphs should you complete to finish Class Act? Well, let's look at all 11 available 2020 Guardian Games Triumphs first. Those are:

Star Athlete: Complete all Triumphs for the Guardian Games 2020. This also awards a special emblem.

Complete all Triumphs for the Guardian Games 2020. This also awards a special emblem. Renowned: Earn points by collecting laurels from super, grenade, and charged melee final blows. Your own class = 3 points. Other classes = 1 point. This also awards the Rivalry Stoic shader.

Earn points by collecting laurels from super, grenade, and charged melee final blows. Your own class = 3 points. Other classes = 1 point. This also awards the Rivalry Stoic shader. Great Deeds: Collect 400 laurels in Gambit matches, 500 in strikes, 600 in forges, and 1,000 on destinations.

Collect 400 laurels in Gambit matches, 500 in strikes, 600 in forges, and 1,000 on destinations. Gold Medalist: Redeem 30 gold medals.

Redeem 30 gold medals. Medalist: Redeem any 75 medals.

Redeem any 75 medals. Show Your Colors: Earn points by completing Guardian Games bounties. Weekly = 4 points. Daily = 2 points. Repeatable = 1 point. This also awards the Rivalry Resolute shader.

Earn points by completing Guardian Games bounties. Weekly = 4 points. Daily = 2 points. Repeatable = 1 point. This also awards the Rivalry Resolute shader. Represent: Defeat combatants with abilities in Vanguard strikes and Nightfalls.

Defeat combatants with abilities in Vanguard strikes and Nightfalls. Quintuple Threat: Redeem a gold medal for Crucible, Gambit, strikes, destinations, and forges.

World Class: Redeem 20 forge or destination medals.

Redeem 20 forge or destination medals. Guardian Gamble: Redeem 10 Gambit medals.

Redeem 10 Gambit medals. Embrace the Light: Defeat 25 Guardians with Supers in the Rumble playlist.

(Image credit: Bungie)

You'll obviously complete Class Act before getting the Star Athlete Triumph, so that brings our list down to 10 possible Triumphs. You need to complete seven of these to unlock Heir Apparent, so which are the easiest ones to do?

Embrace the Light is an easy pick since you can complete it at any time by getting Super kills in Rumble. Represent and Renowned can also be completed at any time, and simultaneously, just by getting kills in strikes while wearing your Guardian Games class item. Likewise, since Show Your Colors benefits from all the Guardian Games bounties sold by Eva Levante, it can be done at any time.

That's four neutral Triumphs which we can work on all the time, so we've got three to go. Great Deeds is a good one to go for because it ties into all the other Triumphs. For example, if there are Gambit medals available from Eva Levante, we can work on the Gambit portion of Great Deeds while working toward the Guardian Gamble Triumph. And by turning in gold medals for a variety of activities, we can work on Quintuple Threat at the same time.

This underscores the basic strategy with Class Act: completing multiple Triumphs at the same time based on available medals. Just as Guardian Gamble feeds into Great Deeds, Quintuple Threat feeds into Gold Medalist. So in a nutshell, try to keep multiple Triumphs in mind when buying medals from Eva Levante. If you can do that, you should have Heir Apparent in no time, plus you'll represent your class while you're at it.