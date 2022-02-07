Destiny 2 has been building a bridge in the background for months and it looks important

Destiny 2 may have been building a literal bridge to the next expansion for months, and players have finally taken notice.

Reddit user Killomainiac made the compelling connection on the Destiny subreddit, where they drew attention to the small (though not as small as it used to be) background detail on the Astral Alignment activity map. Fellow Reddit Destiny sleuth TheTealMafia jumped in with a series of comparison images assembled from videos taken across the last six months, showing the bridge growing from a tiny outcropping with a single pylon to a lengthy construction stretching toward the mainland - or whatever passes for a mainland in The Dreaming City.

Killomainiac notes that you can spot Savathun's Chrysalis inside the middle tower if you scope in with a sniper rifle, which makes this a likely location for the Witch Queen's exorcism. The bridge isn't quite finished yet, but once it is, the final battle probably won't be far behind.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to arrive on February 22 after a delay pushed it out of last year , and it's bringing in a powerful new system for weapon crafting as well as the all-new glaive weapon type.

