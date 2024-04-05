Dune director Denis Villeneuve is making a movie about nuclear war – and it sounds chilling

By Molly Edwards
It will be based off a terrifying non-fiction book

Denis Villeneuve at a screening of Dune
Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to make a film about nuclear war, and it already sounds absolutely terrifying. 

Per Deadline, the filmmaker is potentially reteaming with Dune production company Legendary to adapt the non-fiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario, penned by Annie Jacobsen. 

The book is a Pulitzer Prize finalist that describes, minute by minute, what would happen in the event that a nuclear missile is fired at the Pentagon. It's based on interviews with experts, both military and civilian, and gives a frighteningly realistic look at what a world-ending nuclear exchange would really be like. Deadline says the film adaptation is expected to be a "chilling cautionary tale about where the world might be headed". 

At the moment, Villeneuve looks set to produce, and would adapt and/or direct the film. Considering Dune: Part Two also heavily featured atomic weapons in its narrative, it sounds like the project would be in very good hands. 

"I am a massive Denis Villeneuve film fan so it's amazing to finally share this news," Jacobsen wrote on Twitter

Speaking of Dune, a threequel is officially in the works. That film would adapt the events of Dune: Messiah, and Villeneuve has said before that it would likely be his last film in the franchise. It's also set to be completed before the adaptation of Nuclear War: A Scenario. 

