Dell's clearance sale has some top RTX 30-Series gaming laptops on offer

Anyone thinking of picking up a cheap gaming laptop is in luck. Dell is running a clearance sale of RTX 30-series models. The limited-time deals surround the G15 gaming laptops with plenty of different specs to choose from.

For anyone looking to get into gaming but on a budget, let us draw your attention to the G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 graphics card for $649.99 (opens in new tab). Usually priced at $849.99, it now sports a super $200 discount (23% price cut), making this an extremely tempting offer. On the other end of the spectrum, anyone happy to spend a little bit more but still get great value for money should look towards this G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti for $1,599.99 (opens in new tab). A nice $250 discount from the standard $1,849.99 price point makes this more affordable than ever, not to mention its constant decrease in cost over the last year. You also get an Intel i9 processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM and Windows 11 packed in.

Naturally, the same gaming laptop can be found with specs in between these two models, so take a look and see if anything sparks your interest. It's also worth checking out the best cheap gaming laptop deals for March 2023, allowing you to compare all the latest models on the market.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) | $849.99 $649.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - At well under $700, this entry-level G15 model is a bargain. Naturally, it works just as well for day-to-day if you wanted to take advantage too. Features: Intel i5-12500H processor, RTX 3050, 15.6-inch display, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 11

(opens in new tab) G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050Ti) | $1149.99 $999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Another version of the G15 gaming laptop comes with higher specs, including a better graphics card in the form of an RTX 3050Ti. A nice $150 discount drops this under $1,000. Features: Intel i7-12700H processor, RTX 3050 Ti, 15.6-inch display, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Windows 11

(opens in new tab) G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060) | $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Dropped down by 20%, the G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is now more affordable than ever before. Depending on your budget, it's worth considering opting for the better graphics card and processor. Features: Intel i7-12700H processor, RTX 3060, 15.6-inch display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Windows 11,

(opens in new tab) G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3070Ti) | $1,849.99 $1,599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - If you're comfortable spending a little bit more then why not upgrade to an RTX 3070 with an i9 processor to really take advantage of next-gen titles? This is an extremely cheap asking price for the specs. Features: Intel i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch display, 16GB RAM, Windows 11

The Dell G15 can be found on our guide to the best gaming laptops on the market, due to its "solid performance" and "range of powerful configurations" as well as it being "sensibly priced". Now with more discounts available as part of Dell's clearance sale, it's a great opportunity to get one of the best machines for less.

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth noting that we did see the Dell G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 graphics card going for $599.99 in January this year. That deal was only available for 24 hours, though. We're also big fans of this Hasee Z8 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060, i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 for $839.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That offer expires in 16 hours (at the time of writing), so be quick!

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

Looking for more great deals? Here's where to find all the best RTX 3060 laptop deals on the market, alongside the best RTX 3070 laptop deals as well as the best RTX 3080 laptop deals, so you can explore all plenty more RTX 30-Series options.