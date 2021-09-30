Dell XPS laptop deals are crashing in price right now

We usually see Dell XPS laptop deals featuring big savings on the premium ultrabook, but the cheapest offers usually sit on the basic model. However, this week we've spotted a fantastic $300 discount on a touchscreen Dell XPS 13 laptop, bringing the final price down to just $749.99.

That's a cost we are far more used to seeing on the entry-level configuration, and while you're still picking up a fairly mid-range set of components under the hood, the extra functionality of that touchscreen provides ample value here. There's an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood - a decent spec sheet if you're after a new work laptop or for more intensive everyday use.

However, if you're looking for something capable of running more demanding software, we'd recommend moving up the price scale a little further. This $1,419 Dell XPS 13 laptop deal has taken a $150 price cut down from $1,569.99. That's a great cost for an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, though you are dropping the touchscreen here to make room for those premium components under the hood.

You'll find both of these Dell XPS laptop deals just below, but scroll down for more offers from around the web.

Today's best Dell XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop | $1,049.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $300 - $749.99 is one of the lowest prices we've seen on a touchscreen Dell XPS 13 laptop, if not a cost usually reserved for the standard entry-level model. That means you're getting an excellent price here, with plenty of extra functionality packed in. With an i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD you're getting a fairly mid-range set of components under the hood as well.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop | $1,569.99 $1,419.99 at Dell

Save $150 - If you're after something a little more powerful, this $150 discount on the standard Dell XPS 13 makes for a great price on a more professional setup. There's an 11th generation i7 processor under the hood, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD as well.

View Deal

More of today's best Dell XPS deals

If you're after something with a little more RGB, check out the latest gaming laptop deals on the market, or find the best gaming laptop available now with our handy guide. We're also getting you fully prepped for this year's Black Friday laptop deals with all our predictions for November's biggest offers.