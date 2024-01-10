Delicious in Dungeon release schedule: when is episode 2 out?

We're only 10 days into 2024 and Netflix has released what some are calling one of the best anime series of the year.

Based on the beloved manga by Ryōko Kui, which only concluded in September 2023, the series follows adventurer Laios (Kentaro Kumagai) and his friends, Marcille (Sayaka Senbong) and Chilchuck (Asuna Tomari), as they descend into the depths of a mysterious, seemingly endless dungeon, in hopes of finding his sister who was swallowed by a dragon.

If you're wondering when episode 2 will air, no worries – we've broken down its release date below; for both the US and the UK.

When is Delicious in Dungeon season 1, episode 2 releasing in the US and UK?

The Delicious in Dungeon season 1, episode 2 release date is January 11. It'll air on Netflix at 8:30 AM Eastern/5:30 AM Central.

In the UK, Delicious in Dungeon season 1, episode 2 will be available on January 11 Netflix at 1:30 PM GMT.

How many episodes of Delicious in Dungeon are there?

Delicious in Dungeon season 1 will consist of 24 episodes. One has aired so far.

Delicious in Dungeon release schedule: when are new episodes out?

New episodes of Delicious in Dungeon air weekly on Thursdays at 8:30am Eastern on Netflix. We expect those in the UK to have new episodes to watch every Tuesday at 1:30pm.

Where can I watch Delicious in Dungeon?

Delicious in Dungeon season 1 will air exclusively on Netflix in the US and UK.

