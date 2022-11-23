Deck Nine's next project has fans hoping for a new Life is Strange game

A series of job listings at Life is Strange: True Colors studio Deck Nine has fans hoping for a new installment of the supernatural narrative series.

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), Deck Nine - who took over the development of the Life is Strange series from original developer DONTNOD - is currently hiring a lead programmer as well as a lead game designer to work on the studio's next title. Most interestingly, both of the jobs' descriptions feature pretty clear hints about the Life is Strange series.

In the description for the lead programmer (opens in new tab) role, Deck Nine says it is hiring people to work on "an unannounced AAA single-player adventure game." As for the lead game designer (opens in new tab) job, this one features the phrase: "Deck Nine Games is currently hiring a remote Lead Game Designer for our next narrative adventure game."

It should be noted that this isn't necessarily confirmation of a new Life is Strange game as neither Deck Nine, DONTNOD, nor series publisher Square Enix have mentioned that one is on the way yet. The studio in question also isn't only known for developing games in the choice-based series. However, for those eager for a new Life is Strange game, those descriptions do sound a lot like one.

If you're not familiar with Deck Nine, the studio started developing Life is Strange games with the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm. After this, the studio then worked on the latest game in the series Life is Strange: True Colors before then going on to work on the Life is Strange Remastered collection.

Deck Nine is also currently working on The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is based on the Amazon series of the same name and is due to release sometime in 2023.