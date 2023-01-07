Deathverse: Let It Die is being let die for a bit

The team behind free-to-play Deathverse: Let it Die - which only launched back in October 2022 to "mixed" reviews on Steam and PlayStation consoles - has announced plans to "temporarily suspend" the game for an unspecified period.

Admitting that the game's matchmaking and lag issues have presented "challenges" that the team has "not been able to resolve", the statement confirms that to bring the game up to scratch, it has decided to "suspend the game's service" from July 2023.

"Thank you so much for your constant support of Deathverse: Let it Die," the team said, kicking off a reflective and candid blog post (opens in new tab).

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who enjoys and enriches the game and its community.

"There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.

"While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have Deathverse: Let it Die," the blog continues.

"This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

"Considering how much time goes into developing a game - and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime - it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time."

The blog ends with the studio stating that it "will be doing its utmost to prepare for the re-release so that the current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future" and thanking players for their support.

There's no formal word on when the game may return to the Steam and PlayStation digital storefronts, nor confirmation on whether or not players that have already paid for cosmetics and additional content may qualify for refunds.

Deathverse: Let it Die will go offline at 7pm on July 18, 2023, whilst Death Metal sales will end on February 2023. As it stands, season 2 content will roll out as planned, but any planned content for season 3 will "only be partially released".