Dear god, Starfield is even bigger than we thought with an eye-watering 140 GB file size on PC

Fans of Bethesda have known Starfield was always going to be an absolute behemoth of a game, but now we know it's even bigger than we initially thought, at least in terms of its install size.

Steam had previously listed Starfield's file size as 125 GB - which is already massive - but now the number appears to have been updated on Microsoft's side. Now, if you check the Microsoft Store or Xbox app, you'll see the file size is actually 139.84 GB on PC, enough to make even the burliest of SSDs cry. Thankfully, it's only slightly higher than originally reported on console, with the Xbox Series X store page confirming a 126.1 GB download.

It's a good time to mention that Starfield pre-loads begin on Thursday, August 17 on Xbox, while PC players will have to wait until August 30 to install the beast of a game. Bethesda also recently confirmed Starfield has gone gold, meaning it's ready to ship and won't get delayed again.

It's been a bit of a Starfield fest today as Bethesda held a Q&A revealing a number of new details about its forthcoming epic. Among them, we learned Starfield has a Skryim-style jail system that'll lock you up if you get caught doing crimes like a dope, and we also found out pacifist runs aren't really a thing and that you can buy a house in all of Starfield's major cities.

