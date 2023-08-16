Starfield devs answer 16 questions from the community and issue a warning: "Don't get caught with those harvested organs"

In the run-up to Starfield 's launch, two lead devs from Bethesda took to Discord to hold a little Q&A answering questions sourced from hopeful fans, and the resulting info dump also came with a helpful bit of advice: "Don't get caught with those harvested organs." Just like my grandpa used to say.

Lead quest designer Will Shen and lead designer Emil Pagliarulo fielded 16 questions in total. You can view the full conversation on the official Bethesda Game Studios Discord after signing up for Starfield's free Constellation club to get access to the constellation-dev-chat channel.

Before we dive into a wall of text, here are a few highlights from the Q&A. Can you play through Starfield totally non-violently? You can avoid a lot of trouble, but a pure pacifist playthrough isn't "totally feasible." What about player housing – how does that work? Good news: you can buy a house in all of Starfield's major cities , and there's at least one secret hideout to unlock through questing.

Here's a big one for aspiring space thieves: will you be jailed if you get caught committing crimes? Yep, because Starfield's legal system is more like Skyrim than Fallout 4's Commonwealth . Finally, how many people can you recruit? Starfield has over 20 named characters for you to recruit , and four of them have extra story content and interactions.

Now then, onto the nitty-gritty, which is to say, some more highlights.

With the Kids Stuff trait, will your parents look like your custom character? "Yes, totally," says Pagliarulo. "Just as we did in Fallout 3 with your dad, and in Fallout 4 with your son, in Starfield, if you take the Kid Stuff Trait. your parents are based off of you."

No. Can you play as a double agent for factions? Yes and no. As Bethesda said last year, you can join all of Starfield's factions at once, kind of "like in Skyrim." So you might be part of two competing factions – for example, Pagliarulo says, "infiltrate the Crimson Fleet for the UC SysDef" as part of that questline – but Shen says "whether you betray the Fleet or UC SysDef is a choice you will get to make."

