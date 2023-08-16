Starfield preloads begin tomorrow on Xbox as Bethesda's space RPG goes gold

Starfield has finally gone gold, and has set its pre-load date for both PC and Xbox platforms.

Earlier today on August 16, Bethesda announced that Starfield had finally gone gold, after many years of hard work. The new RPG will be available for pre-loading starting tomorrow, on August 17, for Xbox Series X/S players, but PC players will have to wait until the end of the month on August 30 to pre-load the new game.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WNAugust 16, 2023 See more

Starfield has gone gold with plenty of time before its launch date next month on September 6. Even when PC players begin pre-loading the game on August 30, there's still a considerable amount of time until the game's final release date, right around one week after that.

However, you can play the new Bethesda game a few days earlier than that on September 1, if you're willing to put down the cash for the digital premium edition of the new game, although that only leaves PC players with two days to pre-load the game before its early access launch. Head over to our Starfield early access guide for more details on how to start playing earlier.

In other Starfield-adjacent news, the Starfield modders out there are raring to go, and they're paving the way for a more inclusive community. There are people who aren't even modders yet, who can't wait to get to work cracking open and adjusting Bethesda's new game, who are already being welcomed with open arms by existing modders.

